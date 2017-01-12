Tennessee Lady Vols Preview at Ole Miss: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set to face the Ole Miss Rebels Thursday night. Here is the preview for the women’s basketball Volunteers’ game.

After snapping a six-game losing streak in a 10-point home loss to the undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs Sunday, the Tennessee Lady Vols will look to get back on track with an SEC game against the other team from Mississippi Thursday night.

At 10-5 and 2-1 in the SEC, Holly Warlick’s team is still outside of the Top 25 despite a No. 14 RPI ranking and a No. 4 ranked strength of schedule.

They have another interesting test in Ole Miss Thursday night. The team is 12-4 overall, but with the No. 229 strength of schedule, they aren’t even in the Top 100 of the RPI.

They are also only 1-2 in the SEC, having lost each of their past two games to the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. However, they did score a quality win over the Oregon Ducks.

So the quality of the Rebels is still up in the air.

Here is the information you need for the game.

Tennessee Volunteers at Ole Miss Rebels

When: Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. E.T.

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss; Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network +

Live Stream: WatchESPN

This is a crucial game for the Tennessee Lady Vols to get with the No. 6 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish coming to town on Monday. In trying to get back into the Top 25 and among women’s basketball’s elite, winning these next two games would be a great step in that process.

Following that, they have a road trip to Auburn, who is 12-5 and 2-1 in the SEC with an overall ranking of No. 21 in the RPI and the No. 12 ranked strength of schedule.

So if Tennessee could get through these next three games with three wins, they would be in amazing shape. They get a break after that with Vanderbilt and Florida to follow them in back-to-back games.

