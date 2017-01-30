Tennessee Lady Vols Preview at No. 4 South Carolina: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info

The Tennessee Lady Vols travel to Columbia to face the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks. Here is the game preview for the women’s basketball Volunteers.

After getting back on track against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Florida Gators last week, the Tennessee Lady Vols return to their traditionally brutal schedule this week.

And it starts with a huge road game against the No. 4 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

At 13-7 and 4-3 in the SEC, Holly Warlick’s team is trying to move back up the ranks of the SEC. The last time they played one of the premier teams in the conference, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they got hit with a major dose of reality.

This time, the task is even tougher, on the road against a team that is certainly thinking national championship this year.

Here is all the information you need for the game.

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

When: Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. E.T.

Where: Colonial Life Arena; Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tennessee is currently No. 15 in the RPI due to its No. 5 ranked strength of schedule. That is obviously set to go up after facing South Carolina today.

The good news for the Lady Vols is that they looked pretty good in their last outing against a Top 10 team, when they shocked the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two weeks ago.

However, that game was at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Their only hope this time has to be to drown out the crowd noise and to take advantage of the extra day of rest that they had given how thin they are as a team.

South Carolina is currently No. 2 in the RPI with the No. 7 ranked strength of schedule, and that ranking is likely to go up after this game as well.

After struggling to put away the Mississippi State Bulldogs a week ago, there are clearly some weaknesses on this team that the Lady Vols can exploit.

But they have to bring a perfect game to do it.

