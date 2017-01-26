Tennessee Lady Vols Preview at Florida Gators: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info

The Tennessee Lady Vols face the Florida Gators on the road Thursday night. Here is the preview for the women’s basketball Volunteers.

The most inconsistent team in the SEC will take the court once again Thursday night in a road game against one of the worst teams in the conference. Holly Warlick’s Tennessee Lady Vols will be looking to get back to a winning record in the SEC.

To do that, they have to win a road game against the 10-9 Florida Gators, who are 1-5 in the SEC.

Tennessee got back on track this past week with a blowout over the Vanderbilt Commodores, but that followed a blowout loss at the Auburn Tigers, which followed a huge upset victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Simply put, we have no idea which Tennessee team will show up.

However, they have been consistently awful on the road with the exception of a win over Vanderbilt, the worst team in the SEC, earlier this month.

They will be looking for their second win in a hostile environment tonight. Here is all the information you need for the game.

When: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. E.T.

Where: Exactech Arena; Gainesville, Fla.

TV: SEC Network Plus

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Despite a 12-7 record, Tennessee is ranked No. 16 in the RPI due to its No. 4 ranked strength of schedule.

Florida, meanwhile, is No. 59 in the RPI, and this should boost its strength of schedule. The Gators also need a quality win by the index’s standards, and Tennessee would be that.

Although this game will not help with that, the Lady Vols seriously need this win to give themselves breathing room because their next game is on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

