Tennessee Lady Vols Move up One Spot in the RPI Rankings After Beating No. 4 Ranked South Carolina Gamecocks

The Tennessee Lady Vols moved up one spot to No. 14 in the women’s college basketball ratings percentage index after the Volunteers beat South Carolina.

It’s too bad the RPI doesn’t factor in quality wins. Otherwise, the Tennessee Lady Vols would have shot up the rankings after their upset over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

However, as it stands, they already had a Top 5 strength of schedule. Playing the Gamecocks wasn’t going to improve it too much.

So winning the game was only going to have a minimal impact.

Still, with a 14-7 record, Holly Warlick’s team is now up to No. 14 in the RPI with the No. 2 ranked strength of schedule.

They are the third highest SEC team in the rankings, still behind the Gamecocks and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Tennessee has played the No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 ranked teams in the RPI. And they are 2-2 against them.

Add in the Stanford Cardinal, and they have played five Top 10 teams in the RPI and have beaten three of them. That’s a pretty impressive resume.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Lady Vols aren’t done adding to that resume.

Later this week, they have another chance for a quality win as they host the LSU Tigers, who are No. 25 in the RPI.

Then, after a breather against the Georgia Bulldogs, they host the Missouri Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, who are currently No. 33 and No. 21 in the RPI respectively.

Their final game is against Mississippi State again.

So when it’s all over, they will likely finish with the No. 1 ranked strength of schedule, and if they can get to 20 wins, a Top 10 RPI ranking is very possible. Perhaps they could sneak into making a case for the No. 1 seed if they go on a roll.

