Tennessee Lady Vols Move Up One Spot in RPI to No. 15 After Florida WIn

The Tennessee Lady Vols took a slight jump in the women’s basketball RPI after beating the Gators. The Volunteers moved up one spot to No. 15.

They may have enjoyed the easiest stretch of their schedule by facing the two worst teams in the SEC last week, but the Tennessee Lady Vols still took a jump in the RPI.

Playing the Vanderbilt Commodores and Florida Gators did not really hurt their strength of schedule, so they moved up to No. 15 in the rankings.

Their schedule strength is ranked No. 5 in the country.

Tennessee is currently 13-7 overall, which is the worst record of anybody in the Top 30 of the RPI. So their strength of schedule is rewarding them significantly right now.

They are also 4-3 in the SEC, and the only teams from the conference ranked ahead of them in the RPI are the South Carolina Gamecocks, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Kentucky Wildcats.

But the Wildcats are only one spot ahead of the Lady Vols.

This week, Tennessee has a chance to make a significant jump, as their schedule strength might move up to No. 1 after they face South Carolina and then the LSU Tigers, who are No. 28 overall in the RPI.

Even if they lose to South Carolina and just beat LSU, they’ll likely take another jump in the rankings next week.

However, if they lose both games, they’ll probably take a dive.

It’s not likely, but winning both games could move them into the Top 5 overall. You can bet they aren’t dropping much this week no matter what.

