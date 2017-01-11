Tennessee dismisses guard Detrick Mostella from its team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee has dismissed guard Detrick Mostella from its program, leaving the Volunteers without their second-leading scorer.

Vols coach Rick Barnes said Tuesday night in a statement that ”I’ve always been very clear about the standards that members of this program will be held to.” Barnes adds that ”those standards are very high, and Detrick unfortunately has not lived up to them.”

Although Mostella had started just one game this season, the 6-foot-1 junior from Decatur, Alabama, was averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 21.5 minutes per game. He also had a team-high 26 3-pointers and was shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

Tennessee (8-7, 1-2 SEC) will host South Carolina (12-3, 2-0) on Wednesday in its first game without Mostella.

