Tennessee Basketball: Watch Jordan Bone’s Amazing Fadeaway Three for Vols at Auburn

This was an incredible shot. Tennessee basketball guard Jordan Bone hit a fadeaway three-pointer against the Auburn Tigers on the road as the shot clock expired to keep the Vols in control of the game.

The shot was pretty much reminiscent of the Volunteers’ season over the past two weeks, as everything has seemed to be going right for them.

And it just continued with this play.

Take a look at what happened.

Jordan Bone fading away!! pic.twitter.com/GphDlJ4HKO — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) February 1, 2017

At the time, Auburn was making a run after the Vols had been leading by over 20 points. They had cut it to 14, but Bone’s three put them back in control as the clock approached the five-minute mark.

Of course, this game was against the Vols’ former coach in Bruce Pearl, and with Rick Barnes re-energizing the fan base, they are slowly able to finally move away from Pearl after six years.

Exciting plays like that don’t hurt in helping the Vols move on.

With their strength of schedule and wins, guys like Bone are helping the NCAA Tournament get closer and closer within reach.

