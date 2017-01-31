Tennessee Basketball: Red-Hot Vols Top Auburn Tigers on the Road

Tennessee basketball scored a huge SEC road win on Tuesday. The Volunteers beat the Auburn Tigers and their 87-77 former coach in Bruce Pearl

Rick Barnes’s young Tennessee Vols continue to prove they have taken the next step, and they did so again on the road Tuesday with a huge victory over the Auburn Tigers and their former coach in Bruce Pearl.

The Vols extended their winning streak to four games with the win and three straight against Top 100 RPI teams.

Given their Top 5 strength of schedule, they are likely to move up once again in the RPI rankings.

Tennessee basketball never trailed in the game, which was highlighted by a 15-0 run in the first half to give the Vols a 31-14 lead.

In the second half, they extended the lead to over 20 points.

Auburn, true to form this year, continued to fight its way back and cut the lead to single digits with a minute left, as the Vols had trouble controlling Auburn’s press.

But they still held on for the win, which improves their record to 13-9 overall and 5-4 in the SEC. Meanwhile, Auburn fell to 14-8 overall and 3-6 in the SEC.

Also, the Vols are now 4-1 against the Tigers ever since Pearl took over the school as head coach.

Grant Williams had another huge night with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Meanwhile, Jordan Bowden and Jordan Bone combined for 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Robert Hubbs III, to nobody’s surprise, was the do-it-all star. Despite drawing triple-teams, he had 11 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Admiral Schofield arrived off the bench with 18 points, and Lew Evans added 8 points.

Meanwhile, Shembari Phillips proved himself to be a solid guard off the bench. Despite only 4 points, he added five assists.

Once again, Tennessee’s depth continued to be an advantage, as did their free throw shooting, where they shot 22-of-27.

Next up for the Vols is a road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who they beat 91-74 two weekends ago.

It was the game that started this winning streak. They’ll try to continue it.

This article originally appeared on