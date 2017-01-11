Tennessee Basketball Preview vs South Carolina: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info for Vols & Gamecocks

Tennessee basketball is set to take on South Carolina Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Here is the official preview for the Volunteers and Gamecocks.

In an attempt to break a two-game losing streak, Rick Barnes’s young Tennessee basketball team is in a must-win situation Wednesday night as they get set to host the South Carolina Gamecocks.

At 8-7 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, the Vols have blown their past two SEC games to the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators.

Now they are about to host a South Carolina team that is 12-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.

This game comes a day after the news that Detrick Mostella was dismissed from the Tennessee basketball team. How the Vols respond to that is up in the air.

Despite being 8-7, Tennessee is still in great position to make an NCAA Tournament run. But they need to start racking up some more quality wins.

South Carolina is a chance to do that Wednesday. It’s also a must-win for the Vols because they don’t want to fall to 1-3 in SEC play.

Here is all the information you need for the game.

South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers

When: Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena; Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: South Carolina -1

South Carolina is a very dangerous team that already has two quality wins over the Michigan Wolverines and the Syracuse Orange. However, they did lose two home games to Seton Hall and Clemson.

And they were blown out on the road by the Memphis Tigers.

So this team is indeed beatable. But they have also proven that they are pretty good on the road, having beaten USF and Georgia in their arenas.

Tennessee definitely has its work cut out for it. But the good news for the Vols is that despite their mediocre record, they are No. 66 in the RPI because of their No. 13 ranked strength of schedule.

That number is likely to go up after this game, and a win would push their ranking even further up. So this is another great opportunity for the men in orange.

