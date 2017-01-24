Tennessee Basketball Preview vs No. 4 Kentucky: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info for Vols and Wildcats

Tennessee basketball hosts the No. 4 ranked Kentucky Wildcats Tuesday night. Here is the Volunteers’ preview, including streaming, game time, and TV info.

Coming off of a big win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tennessee basketball begins a brutal week with its biggest game of the season.

Rick Barnes’s Vols host John Calipari and the No. 4 ranked Kentucky Wildcats Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville with.

This is a huge opportunity for Tennessee’s young team, and it’s the first SEC game since Florida that they won’t be feeling themselves too much.

That gives them a great chance to pull off the upset.

Here is the information you need to know for Tennessee basketball’s huge Tuesday night game.

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers

When: Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. E.T.

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena; Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Kentucky -10

Tennessee is clearly a young team and very capable of pulling off an upset against a major opponent, but they have failed to close the deal after knocking on the door many times this year.

Still, despite a 10-9 record and 3-4 SEC record, Tennessee basketball is ranked No. 62 in the RPI with their strength of schedule ranked No. 11 in the country.

That number is definitely going up this week with the Wildcats on the slate and then the Kansas State Wildcats, who have a pretty solid record at 15-4, coming to town on Saturday.

So if they could get a couple of quality wins, they’d be in great shape. Beating Kentucky would do wonders for their NCAA Tournament chances.

However, Kentucky is not every other tough team the Vols have played. At 17-2, they are undefeated in conference play and have only allowed two SEC teams to come within single-digits of them.

The Wildcats have simply dominated the conference, and they show no signs of letting up. Knowing that, the Vols have a ton of work cut out for them in this game.

It will take everybody screaming at Thompson-Boling Arena to help them pull off this shocker.

This article originally appeared on