Tennessee Basketball Preview vs Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Info for Vols & Razorbacks

Tennessee basketball is set to face Arkansas in Knoxville for its second SEC game. Here is the live stream and TV info for the Volunteers and Razorbacks.

The Tennessee basketball program took a major step forward last week by beating the Texas A&M Aggies on the road to win its first SEC game of the year. Now, Rick Barnes and the Vols hope to continue that momentum Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

At 8-5 and 1-0 in the SEC, Tennessee will be looking for its first 2-0 start in the conference since 2010.

Arkansas comes to town looking for its first SEC win of the year. The Razorbacks are a tough task at 11-2 on the year, but they have only played one true road game. And it was a loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Their only SEC match-up was a home loss to the Florida Gators, and they have the No. 95 ranked strength of schedule.

Still, they are No. 36 in the RPI and have a very solid team in head coach Mike Anderson’s sixth year with the program. So this will be another huge test for Tennessee basketball.

Here is all the information you need for the game.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena; Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Tennessee -2

Last week’s win over the Texas A&M Aggies gave the Vols their first win over a Top 100 RPI team. It also moved them up into the Top 60 of the RPI with a Top 25 strength of schedule.

Tuesday’s game against Arkansas gives them a chance to further improve their schedule strength and pick up another quality win.

Right now, they have no bad losses, with all of them coming to Top 100 teams in the RPI, four of five coming to Top 50 teams, and three of the five coming to Top 25 teams.

However, the Vols have lost four straight to Arkansas despite leading the overall series, including a 12-3 advantage at home.

And Barnes and Anderson have history together having coached in the Big 12 with Texas and Missouri respectively (before the Tigers joined the SEC).

So this game could go either way.

And it’s a huge win for either team when it comes to building an NCAA Tournament resume.

