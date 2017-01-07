Tennessee Basketball Preview: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Info for Vols vs Gators

Men’s Tennessee basketball will face Florida on the road Saturday. Here is the game time, live stream, and television info for the Volunteers and Gators.

After letting one slip away earlier this week at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee basketball is back on the road for its third SEC game of the year.

And it’s a huge one.

Rick Barnes’s Vols are set to take on the No. 24 ranked Florida Gators Saturday night, a very tough task when looking to get back on track.

Currently, the Vols are 8-6 and 1-1 in the SEC, while the Gators are 11-3 and 2-0 in the SEC.

Mike White’s team is coming off a solid win over the Ole Miss Rebels earlier in the week, and they opened SEC play with a crucial road win over Arkansas, the team that just beat Tennessee.

Here is all the information you need for the game.

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 24 Florida Gators

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5:15 p.m.

Where: Exactech Arena; Gainesville, Fla.

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Florida -12.5

Over/Under: 145

After dominating the Texas A&M Aggies in their SEC opener, this Tennessee basketball team showed that its capable of winning big road games.

However, the Vols are so young that it’s hard for them to remain focused to deal with success, which cost them against Arkansas.

Florida is a lot tougher than both of those teams. Their only three losses are to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Duke Blue Devils, and Florida State Seminoles.

Gonzaga and Duke are ranked.

But the young Vols are likely to refocus this game and give it everything they have, and with them coming together, they have a chance.

Robert Hubbs III will need to step up and be aggressive like he has been doing over the past few games, and if Detrick Mostella can provide his points while Grant Williams continues to win the hustle plays, their depth definitely gives them a chance in this game.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, the Gators can go 10-deep to if they need to, so depth won’t hurt them. And they are a lot bigger underneath the basket.

So the Vols’ best chance is for their point forwards, Williams and Admiral Schofield, to stretch the floor while Hubbs does his work.

Maybe then, they could pull off a program-defining upset under Barnes.

