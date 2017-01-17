Tennessee Basketball Preview at Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Info, Game Time for Vols and Rebels

Tennessee basketball is set to visit the Rebels Tuesday night. Here is the Volunteers’ preview, including the streaming, game time, and television info.

After snapping a three-game losing streak in SEC play, Tennessee basketball got back on track with a win on the road over the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday.

Now, the Vols are looking to extend their winning streak to two games with another tough road match-up against the Ole Miss Rebels this week.

At 9-8 and 2-3 in the SEC, the Vols are barely above .500. However, they have that record with one of the youngest teams in all of college basketball and the No. 12 ranked strength of schedule, according to the RPI. That has pushed their RPI ranking to No. 58.

Meanwhile, all of their losses have come against Top 100 RPI teams, and all but one have come against Top 40 RPI teams. Ole Miss is their 12th game against a Top 100 RPI team this year and their eighth game against a Top 50 RPI team.

A win would be Tennessee’s first against a Top 50 team in the RPI.

Here is the information you need to know for this game.

Tennessee Volunteers at Ole Miss Rebels

When: Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. E.T.

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss; Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Tennessee -2.5

Over/Under: 151

Ole Miss is currently 10-7 overall, but they are 1-4 in the SEC with a two-game losing streak. They will be looking to snap that skid against the Vols Tuesday.

A win would be huge for Tennessee because of the RPI implications, and with Mississippi State coming to Knoxville Saturday, they could be riding a three-game winning streak getting set to host the Kentucky Wildcats a week from today.

So this is a great chance for Barnes and co. to get on track and ride a bit of momentum for the first time this year.

