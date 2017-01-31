Tennessee Basketball: Player of the Game in Vols’ Win at Auburn

Tennessee basketball beat the Auburn Tigers on the road 87-77. Here is the Volunteers’ player of the game in their huge SEC road win.

Tennessee Basketball Player of the Game: Robert Hubbs III

He only had 11 points in the game, but Robert Hubbs III was the star for the Vols as they beat the Auburn Tigers on the road Tuesday night.

Although Grant Williams had 17 points and five rebounds, Admiral Schofield had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Bowden had 15 points and six rebounds, Hubbs’s overall involvement with the team is why he’s the player of the game.

The senior was drawing triple teams from Bruce Pearl all night, but he still managed to get 11 points despite going 2-of-12 shooting the ball, and that was due to his ability to get to the free throw line…where he went 7-for-8.

Meanwhile, the attention on Hubbs allowed him to get other guys involved, and he did just that, which is why three other guys scored in double-figures.

He finished with five assists as a result.

At the same time, Hubbs had nine rebounds.

So he did everything on the court in leading Tennessee basketball to its fourth straight victory. As a former five-star, he if finally living up to that billing his senior season.

