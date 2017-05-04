Tennessee adds junior-college guard Chris Darrington

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee has added junior-college transfer Chris Darrington to its roster.

Darrington, a 6-foot-1 guard, will be a junior for the Volunteers in 2017-18 after spending the last two seasons at Vincennes (Indiana) University.

Darrington averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 assists for Vincennes last year and earned first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Darrington had a 2.2 assist-turnover ratio and shot 43.1 percent from 3-point range while helping Vincennes go 32-3.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Thursday in a university statement that ”Chris’ experience at Vincennes was valuable because he has developed an appreciation for what goes into winning.”

Darrington joins a recruiting class that also includes forwards Zach Kent and Derrick Walker plus wing Yves Pons.

