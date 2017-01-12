Teague, Thomas lead UNC Asheville past Longwood, 89-68 (Jan 11, 2017)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) MaCio Teague and Ahmad Thomas each scored 27 points to spark North Carolina-Asheville to an 89-68 win over Longwood Wednesday night.

Teague, the Big South Conference Freshman of the Week, has averaged 20 points over the Bulldogs’ last three conference games. Thomas, who has scored in double figures in every game this season, hit 9 of 14 shots, including 3 of 7 from long range, and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs shot 54.8 percent from the field (34 of 62), including 10 of 22 from distance.

The victory was UNC Asheville’s seventh win over Longwood in eight games and keeps the Bulldogs (12-6) tied with Winthrop atop the conference standings at 4-1.

Khris Lane put up a season-high 32 points for Longwood (6-10, 3-2). The Lancers were 22 of 50 from the field (44 percent) and just 4 of 14 shots from distance.