Takeaways from Cincinnati’s win over Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati knocked off Xavier, 86-78, in the Crosstown Shootout, Thursday and the Bearcats did it through toughness and grit.

“We got our (expletive) kicked on the glass,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “That’s it.”

And Mack wass right.

Despite Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett pumping in 40 points, in one of the best performances of the 2016-2017 season, the Musketeers couldn’t handle Cincinnati on the backboard, giving up 30 second-chance points.

Cincinnati was led by Jacob Evans, who scored 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Troy Caupain chipped in 16 points, while Gary Clark recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Five thoughts:

•There have been some high-level performances this season. Malik Monk’s 47-point outing for Kentucky in Las Vegas against UNC probably is tops, but Bluiett’s effort was spectacular. Bluiett was 12-for-15 shooting, including 9-for-11 on 3-pointers. You could tell from the start, when Bluiett was able to get a couple in-rhythm “3s,” that he was feeling it, but he took it to a different level. Bluiett has been up and down shooting the ball, but after knocking down three from beyond the arc last game and nine against the Bearcats, he appears to be getting on track.

•Cincinnati absolutely owned the backboard, with a 42-33 edge. Clark, Evans and Kyle Washington did a great job on the glass, combining for 26 rebounds. The Bearcats had a six-rebound advantage on the offensive end. This rivalry is known for toughness and physical play and Cincinnati certainly looked like the tougher team.

•Freshman Jarron Cumberland made big shot after big shot for Cincinnati. The tough, burly wing hit a pair of key 3-pointers and also knocked down a pull-up from 15 feet when Xavier was trying to get back into the game. Cumberland hasn’t received a ton of attention nationally, but this was a heck of a performance on a big stage. Cumberland finished 5-for-9 from the field, scored 15 points and reeled in four rebounds.

•Xavier needed another guy to step up. Bluiett was nothing short of tremendous and JP Macura had a couple of moments, but Mack needed another playmaker. Bluiett scored more than half the team’s points. Outside of Bluiett and Macura, the rest of the Musketeers were 6-for-30 from the field, including 3-for-10 from beyond 3-point stripe.

•People have told me the atmosphere for the Cincinnat-Xavier rivalry is incredible. And I’m not going to lie, for the first 23 1/2 minutes or so I didn’t fully get it. I understand it’s schools located in the same city that hate each other, and while it was certainly above average, I wasn’t blown away. Then, around the 16-minute mark in the second half, the Cincinnati faithful got it going. And at 12:28, the place nearly erupted when Cumberland buried a 3-pointer to get UC within one. By the time I left Fifth Third Arena, I understood.