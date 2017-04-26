Syracuse Orange inks Canadian small forward Oshae Brissett

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse has signed Canadian high school star forward Oshae Brissett to a national letter of intent to play for the Orange next season.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound Brissett, of Mississauga, Ontario, played for Athlete Institute Prep this past winter. Brissett, who verbally committed to Syracuse in November, is rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports.

Prior to enrolling at Athlete Institute, Brissett attended Findlay Prep in Las Vegas for three years.

Coach Jim Boeheim announced Brissett’s signing on Wednesday. The incoming class also includes center Bourama Sidibe and guard Howard Washington.

—

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25