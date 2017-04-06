Syracuse hires former hoops star Allen Griffin as assistant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tabbed former Orange star Allen Griffin as an assistant coach Thursday.

Griffin replaces another former Syracuse star, Mike Hopkins, who left last month to take over as head coach at Washington.

Griffin played at Syracuse from 1997-2001 and spent one year playing professionally overseas before turning to coaching. He has been an assistant at St. Francis, Hofstra and Providence and spent the last six years on Archie Miller’s staff at Dayton. He will work primarily with the centers at Syracuse and also will be involved in recruiting and opponent scouting.

Boeheim called Griffin ”a great fit” for the staff that also includes former Orange stars Gerry McNamara and Adrian Autry.