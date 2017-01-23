Syracuse Basketball: Top Takeaways From Jim Boeheim’s Post Game Presser

Syracuse basketball remains winless on the road (0-7). Jim Boeheim was a disappointed coach in his post game press conference.

The Syracuse basketball squad fell to 11-9 for the season and 3-4 in the ACC. The Orange is 0-7 away from home this season. The Orange is the only team in the ACC that hasn’t won a game away from home. While the Irish improved to 17-3 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. The Irish are 12-0 at home this season.

The Orange have just been captain inconsistency this season. The only consistent thing has been the blowouts. There’s been no in between for Cuse this season. They either win by a bunch or lose by a lot. That continued in South Bend.

Ultimately SU’s road struggles this season aren’t different problems every week, it’s defense. The patented 2-3 zone that has made Jim Boeheim a legend in Central New York is failing him.

Or perhaps it’s the four new players in the rotation? Whoever is to blame, this season has been an utter disappointment so far and that’s the way Jim Boeheim spun it in his post game presser. The press conference only lasted a mere five minutes and after you hear some of his responses you’ll understand why.

This was another case where SU gave up 30 points to a player. While V.J. Beachem isn’t a scrub by any means, he ended up doubling his season average in points.

Beachem became the fourth player with at least 30 points on the Orange through 20 games this season. A problem SU has is when a player gets hot they don’t force him off the spot.

What SU should do is force someone else to beat them and dare a less likely player to hit them with the open shot. Boeheim lauded how good of a team they were and ultimately SU couldn’t make the momentum changing shot when they had the chance.

Although the next SU player we will discuss was in a lose-lose situation on Saturday. He hadn’t played in weeks and of course he showed some rust in his surprising temperance in the game.

Jim Boeheim didn’t sugarcoat things. Dajuan Coleman’s knees have been sore. Specifically in this game saying, “defensively, he can’t move his feet.”

Coleman contributed five points and seven rebounds in Syracuse’s 84-66 loss to the 15th-ranked

Fighting Irish on Saturday. He ended up playing 23 minutes. It was the most playing time he’d seen since logging 28 minutes in the Orange’s loss to Connecticut.

After the game Coleman was asked about getting in the game on Saturday and he was relatively surprised that he did.

“Just a little stiff,” Coleman said. “It’s just something you’ve got to play through. After my injuries, it’s normal to get sore so I’ve just got to play through it.”

This has been a frustrating season for Coleman who is playing his last season with the Orange. Everyone thought this could finally be the year he reaches some of that McDonald’s All-American potential, but alas, he’ll be spending most of it on the bench.

The aforementioned inconsistent play has been a theme all season. SU shot 42 percent overall in the game and 32 percent from the 3-point line.

Tyler Lydon (24 points), Tyus Battle (17 points) and Andrew White (16 points) provided the bulk of SU’s scoring. That trio combined for 57 points on 19-of-40 shooting.

While the rest of the Orange struggled on the offensive end, going 4-of-15 and providing a total of nine points. Franklin Howard and Dajuan Coleman were 4-of-8. While both freshman and seniors struggled as well: Taurean Thompson, Tyler Roberson and John Gillon were 0-for-7.

There’s no way this team can win on the road with that performance, or anywhere for that matter. But time is running out for quality road wins, the lone game that remains is at Louisville.

A lot of things Boeheim pointed too as disappointments so far this season. Namely the defense has been poor on the road, well in general, but particularly on the road.

Another thing Boeheim pointed out was the four new players on the team (Tyus Battle, Taurean Thompson, John Gillon, and Andrew White). The coach has pointed it out all season that they’re all essentially freshmen.

Boeheim seemed like a father who was disappointed in his son’s report card. Although his biggest disappointment came when discussing his seniors on the team.

Dajuan Coleman and Tyler Roberson simply haven’t been good enough. Last year they both played critical roles in the team’s run to the Final Four. Coleman averaged 4.9 points and 4.7 points and logged nearly 20 minutes per game in ACC and post-season play. While Roberson averaged 9 ppg and got over 20 blocks last season.

