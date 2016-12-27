Syracuse Basketball To Collide With Cornell Tonight At The Carrier Dome

After some time off it’s time for the Syracuse basketball squad to take on its next opponent in Cornell. Here’s all you need to know for the game tonight.

It’s a holiday match-up of two vibrant colors – and two struggling basketball squads.

Syracuse hosts Central New York neighbor Cornell tonight, in what is the Orange’s final non-conference clash.

SU will try to right its sinking ship against the Big Red, following a blow-out, record-setting home loss at the hands of lowly St. John’s.

For the first time in head coach Jim Boeheim’s tenure, ‘Cuse has collected five defeats in the out-of-conference portion of its schedule. Should Syracuse (7-5) suffer another shocking setback, to Cornell, I think I might go into hibernation for the rest of the winter.

The Ivy League outfit (3-8) comes into the Carrier Dome having lost three of four, but, most recently, the Big Red did emerge victorious over Southeast Missouri on Dec. 23. Its other wins are versus Lafayette College and Northeastern.

Cornell and SU have a pair of common opponents: the former lost to Colgate by four and

Monmouth by 15, while the latter destroyed both of them.

Sophomore Matt Morgan leads the Big Red in scoring, at 19.3 points per game, and he is one of three players who average double-figures.

Cornell puts up 72 points a game, while giving up 79. Although the Orange has mightily struggled of late, it clearly has the upper hand in this duel, holding per-game advantages in virtually every statistical category, including points scored, points allowed, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

‘Cuse needs to regain some mojo – and confidence – in this battle with the Big Red, as ACC competition is about to begin.

Syracuse has a decisive 90-31 margin in the all-time series. Last year, on Dec. 19, 2015, SU beat Cornell by 21 points, 67-46, its 36th-straight win versus its nearby foe, according to Orangehoops.org.

Let’s make it 37, ‘Cuse Nation.

