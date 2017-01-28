Syracuse Basketball Leads ACC In Free-Throw Shooting – Huh?

The Syracuse basketball team, historically, has been awful at the charity stripe. This season? They’re atop the entire conference.

The Syracuse basketball squad is the top team in the Atlantic Coast Conference when it comes to free-throw shooting.

This is not a misprint.

Historically, the Orange has struggled at the charity stripe. It’s a common theme that continually frustrates ‘Cuse fans like myself, especially when Syracuse has lost close games over the years that could have gone the other way, in part due to clanged free throws.

For the entire 2016-17 campaign, SU is hitting at the free-throw line at a roughly 70-percent clip, which isn’t spectacular, nor terrible.

However, in conference competition, our boys are shooting a stellar 78.5 percent, best in the ACC, per a Syracuse.com report.

What’s more, in ACC action, sophomore Tyler Lydon and graduate transfer Andrew White III are No.

1 and No. 2, respectively, across the entire conference.

Lydon has missed just once (29-of-30, for 96.7 percent), and White is connecting on 90.6 percent (29-of-32). Interestingly, both came into Atlantic Coast Conference play shooting 72.1 percent from the charity stripe.

The duo went 4-of-4 in the final 14 seconds of a hard-fought 81-76 victory over Wake Forest earlier this week at the Carrier Dome.

The Syracuse.com article said that White’s improvement is the result of “an alteration he’s made in his pre-shot preparation.”

Lydon, meanwhile, said he’s not necessarily doing anything different in his routine. “It’s just being more focused,” he said to Syracuse.com.

Other than Lydon and White, it’s worth noting that freshman Tyus Battle is close to 74 percent from the free-throw line in ACC match-ups, while grad transfer John Gillon makes nearly 78 percent.

Should Syracuse encounter additional tight contests in its remaining 10 conference clashes, having a cadre of strong charity-stripe shooters could prove critical if SU has any hopes of making a run toward the post-season.

Beyond the conference tournament, that is.

