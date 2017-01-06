Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim Opts For The Less Is More Approach

The Syracuse basketball team finally got back on the right foot and the winning strategy was an old technique. Will he opt to continue that strategy?

It’s safe to say the Syracuse basketball team has struggled over their last five games prior to their first ACC win of the season. SU lost to old rival Georgetown, blew out a high school equivalent in Eastern Michigan, got embarrassed by St. John’s, blew out a crappy Cornell team, and then finally got their teeth kicked in by a team that was on an epic ACC losing streak.

Things haven’t been going well and many expected the ship to sink when it welcomed the red-hot Miami Hurricanes into the dome. But that’s not what happened, the Orange actually played defense.

Something that has non-existent for the majority of the season. There was a very raucous 17,000 strong in the dome on Wednesday night. But the difference was yet another lineup change from an often stubborn lineup changer in Jim Boeheim.

Count them. Five SU players got the majority of the minutes, sound familiar?

The Orange starting 5️⃣ 'Cuse using its 5th different starting lineup. John Gillon making his 4th Orange start.

When we started the season, everyone (myself included) drooled over the depth at every position. But it seems that less is more, well that was certainly the case on Wednesday night.

John Gillon, Tyus Battle, Andrew White III, Tyler Roberson, Tyler Lydon all had at least 35 minutes of action. Taurean Thompson got into early foul trouble and never really got another chance to get back into the game.

Boeheim has had his best success when utilizing a smaller rotation, its been his bread and butter over the years. When you looked at the roster to start the season, realistically, it looked like Boeheim could go as deep as eight or nine.

After the game Boeheim was asked about using a limited amount of guys in the future.

“If that’s what helps us win games, we’re going to keep doing it.”

The problem early on in the season (and still is somewhat of a problem) is that SU continues to

experiment with their lineup. IE this was Boeheim’s fifth different starting lineup he has used this season.

A ton of new pieces that don’t know the 2-3 zone and are learning it on the fly. But it seems some of the Senior grad-transfers are starting to put it together. Andrew White III and John Gillon and Boeheim is trusting the veterans to hold down the fort.

Boeheim lamented Franklin Howard’s inability to score, penetrate the lane, and make an impact. It seems like Boeheim’s dog house is getting crowded lately isn’t it?

I think ultimately the rotation will be more than five guys, but you can’t blame Boeheim for sticking with it Wednesday. Because simply it worked and if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

What do you think #OrangeNation? Should Boeheim use more guys? Should he stick with the limited rotation?

