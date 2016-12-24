Syracuse Basketball: Is The Jim Boeheim Era Over?

After several troubling losses for Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Is it safe to say the Jim Boeheim era is over in Central New York?

It seems crazy to even consider, but it may finally be time for the Syracuse basketball team to accept the facts. Jim Boeheim’s archaic 2-3 zone and concepts are running out of steam.

This squad appears on pace for the worst season under Boeheim, ever. Jim already has more losses in the non-conference than he ever has.

This team has literally shown nothing that says they can do extraordinary things once conference play kicks off. This team hasn’t gelled and despite the talent has looked inept on offense and allowed too many wide open looks on defense.

Plus Boeheim is already nearing his expiring date on the label. Although there’s been a lot of talk of switching the expiration date and delaying the inevitable. But does Syracuse want that?

It’s hard to consider the notion when you realize that Boeheim is one of the grandfathers of the sport. His iconic demeanor, coaching style, and stubbornness knows no bounds. But this season it has been magnified 10-fold.

Mostly because Boeheim praised this team as possibly being one of the best he’s ever had. Regret much? But all of these new pieces are players that are used to playing man-to-man yet Boeheim has pounded his chest with the zone.

I’m not saying SU would be undefeated if they just would’ve went to man at the outset, but they’d have a better record. Which brings us to the pros and cons of Senior grad-transfers.

You saw the positives with the football team. Amba Etta-Tawo became an all-star for Dino Babers

and company. You saw some of the positives this season in bits and pieces. Andrew White the third is a leader on the floor and brings a consistency and a even-keeled personality.

The problem is that when you have these guys they’re essentially freshmen from the standpoint that they’ve never had any of the material before. Boeheim is giving them all of his zone concepts and these players are learning the game on the fly.

The problem with learning and playing is that when the guys have to think before they do something, bad things happen. The players need to just play the game they’ve been playing all their lives.

It might be time to bring in fresh blood, Mike Hopkins, has been an understudy for decades. Will he stick with the zone? I’m not sure, but something needs to be done and maybe this seems like an overreaction, but is it?

I’m not saying fire him or relieve him of his duties, but the front office needs to think about not only the present but the future of this program. The recruiting as of late has been awful and SU continues to miss on some of the game’s brightest upcoming stars. This has been an immensely frustrating season and it’s time for change.

