Syracuse Basketball Extends Offer To 2018 Four-Star Shooting Guard

The Syracuse basketball team hasn’t look good this season, but that hasn’t stopped them from improving their future. Here’s the recruiting update.

Syracuse continues to go after stellar recruits in the 2018 class.

Head coach Jim Boeheim and his staff have offered a scholarship to four-star prospect Brandon Slater, who announced the news via his Twitter page.

“Very excited to say I have received an offer from Syracuse University!!” Slater tweeted.

The 6-6 shooting guard attends Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Va., the same school as current Orange point guard Frank Howard.

Slater is generally regarded as a top-40 recruit. Nationally, he is ranked No. 31 by Scout.com, No. 39 by ESPN.com and No. 43 by the 247Sports Composite. Curiously, he only checks in at No. 89 overall by 247Sports.

Most recruiting web sites also list Slater in the top 10 for his position.

SU will have some heavy competition for his services. He holds offers from numerous powerhouse programs, including Louisville, Maryland, Villanova, Virginia and West Virginia.

Recruiting analysts say that Slater is a strong scorer who shoots prolifically from downtown. He’ll definitely need to add some muscle to his somewhat slender frame.

Slater’s terrific length undoubtedly would fit well at the top of ‘Cuse’s 2-3 zone. Of course, that’s

assuming head-coach-in-waiting Mike Hopkins keeps this as his defense.

As we all know, Boeheim is set to retire after one more season, meaning that Slater and other targets in the 2018 class would represent the first prospects to suit up solely for Hopkins, should they commit to Syracuse.

Everyone in Central New York is anxious to see how the transition from JB to MH may affect recruiting. The Orange has extended offers to an abundance of studs in the class of 2018. It would prove encouraging if SU could secure several highly ranked players to ease any and all concerns.

In recent weeks, Syracuse has also offered scholarships to four-star point guards Eric Ayala and Jahvon Quinerly. The ‘Cuse is seemingly gaining momentum with Ayala, who reportedly may reclassify to the 2017 class for the right opportunity.

