Syracuse Basketball: After Pitt Pasting, SU Travels To Virginia Tech

The Syracuse basketball team has a tall task ahead of them on the road in Blacksburg. Will they be able to get it done, Neil Adler has the scoop.

The Syracuse basketball team has turned its season around, at least temporarily, and looks to remain in the win column for a third consecutive time when it heads to Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Orange (10-6) got off to a smoking hot start this past Saturday afternoon at home versus Pittsburgh, building a lead of nearly 30 points before settling for a 77-66 victory.

From a RPI standpoint, the triumph over the Panthers amounted to the ‘Cuse’s most-impressive accomplishment this winter. It also came just a few days after Syracuse crushed Miami, which at that juncture represented the Orange’s finest performance in the 2016-17 campaign.

SU is clicking on all cylinders, which is encouraging. But there’s plenty of tough ACC match-ups looming, beginning with Virginia Tech, so I don’t want to get too excited.

Still, it appears that head coach Jim Boeheim has found a six-man rotation that is effective on both ends of the floor. Graduate transfers John Gillon and Andrew White III are rounding into fine form. Sophomore Tyler Lydon is in a zone (no pun intended). Freshmen Tyus Battle and Taurean Thompson (in limited minutes) are excelling on offense. And senior Tyler Roberson has regained his mojo, serving as a force on defense, as well as on the glass.

Now, let’s examine Tuesday night’s clash with the Hokies (12-3). First of all, Syracuse has failed to win on the road yet this season, and Blacksburg, Va., is no easy place to play. Virginia Tech, in fact, is unblemished there to date.

The Orange, therefore, better show up with every guy locked in, and that includes senior Dajuan

Coleman and sophomore Frank Howard. Neither has gotten much run lately. But inconsistency among the primary guys, or foul trouble, could lead Boeheim to call on Coleman and Howard.

Ultra-sweaty Buzz Williams, the former Marquette head coach, is in his third year at the Hokies helm, and he’s doing an admirable job steering Virginia Tech in a positive direction. His squad went 11-22 and 20-15 in his first two stanzas, reaching the NIT’s Second Round in 2015-16.

Last February, when these two programs faced off, Syracuse rallied from a seven-point deficit in regulation to tie the affair, before the ‘Cuse collected a 68-60 overtime victory against the Hokies at the Carrier Dome. Expect a frenzied and loud crowd this Tuesday night, as Virginia Tech tries to exact revenge.

In its most recent conference battles, the Hokies got blown out on the road by N.C. State and then Florida State, which is now ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll.

Those two setbacks pushed Virginia Tech out of the national rankings, after entering the AP Poll at No. 21 a week ago.

The Hokies have several solid achievements on their resume, including a home thrashing of Duke, as well as wins over Mississippi (home), Nebraska (neutral-site) and Michigan (road). Texas A&M, on the other hand, is the third school to have beaten Virginia Tech.

Offensively, the Orange and the Hokies are fairly evenly matched. Syracuse puts up 77 points, and it shoots 46 percent from the field, 67 from the free-throw line and 40 percent from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, totals 83 points, 49 percent from the field, 71 percent from the charity stripe and 40 percent from downtown.

The ‘Cuse has slight edges in rebounding (38 to 36), assists (18 versus 16) and points allowed (66 to 72).

The Hokies have five guys who average double-figures in scoring. Senior Zach LeDay leads the way, at more than 16 points per contest.

Following up two strong Carrier Dome victories against Miami and Pittsburgh with an initial road win versus Virginia Tech is just what SU needs to keep the momentum moving.

It’s always difficult to succeed in another team’s building, especially when legions of fans are screaming at you (and not in a good manner). But I believe the Orange has confidence working in its favor, and can get the job done.

Here’s hoping that I’m right!

