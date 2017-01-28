Struggling Duke tries to recover at Wake Forest (Jan 28, 2017)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke is still trying to find its way through the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Saturday afternoon’s game at Wake Forest the next chance to put things back together.

The No. 17 Blue Devils remain in search of their first true road victory of the season when they play at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

“I think we’re still going the right way,” Duke guard Luke Kennard said despite Monday night’s failure to keep a late-game lead in a two-point home loss to North Carolina State. “When we have a lead, we’ve got to take it and run with it. We’ve got to control the pace of the game and how the game is being played.”

Duke (15-5, 3-4 ACC) can’t seem to find the right combinations, particularly late in some games. Of the four league losses, the Blue Devils were within range into the second half of three of those before fading.

“I think we have to find (a killer instinct),” senior guard Matt Jones said. “As upperclassmen, we can’t expect young guys to have it right off the bat. It starts with us, so I just have to do a better job of leading down the stretch. We’ve got to learn to put teams away.”

Since the latest setback, reports have surfaced that coach Mike Krzyzewski, who’s on leave while recovering from back surgery, summoned players to his home and notified them that the team locker room is off limits and that they’re barred from wearing Duke apparel in public until they better represent the program’s standards.

This sounds like a motivational tactic much like Krzyzewski has used in the past. However, it’s interim coach Jeff Capel on the bench during games. The Blue Devils are 2-3 since Krzyzewski’s surgery, with the Hall of Fame coach expected back within another week or two.

Wake Forest (12-8, 3-5) has been inconsistent as well, unable to hold off host Syracuse on Tuesday night.

A week ago, the Demon Deacons and Blue Devils were feeling good. Wake Forest ended a 25-game ACC road losing streak by winning last Saturday at North Carolina State and a few hours later Duke rallied to overcome Miami.

The moods change drastically for both teams across the next few days.

Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said the Demon Deacons have set higher expectations, so a visit from Duke doesn’t alter those.

“I expect to win every game we play,” Manning said. “That’s my mindset.”

Wake Forest relies heavily on sophomore forward John Collins, who’s averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game. He has eight double-doubles and is the only player in the top 10 in ACC statistics in scoring and rebounding.

Collins, who is 26-for-36 from the field and 19-for-21 on free throws across the past three games, likely will encounter a variety of Duke post players, perhaps led by forward Amile Jefferson.

“John’s numbers across the board are pretty efficient,” Manning said. “We’re asking a lot of him. He’s our featured post player.”

Blue Devils freshman Jayson Tatum is averaging 17.3 points per game in ACC play for the third-best mark along the league’s freshmen.

Duke won the last four meetings with Wake Forest. In the most-recent three matchups, guard Grayson Allen was the Blue Devils’ top scorer.