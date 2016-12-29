Strong 2nd half propels Northwestern St by Louisiana College (Dec 28, 2016)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) Sabri Thompson scored 18 points and Northwestern State closed out the non-conference play with an 86-66 win over Division III Louisiana College on Wednesday night.

The Demons (6-5) open Southland Conference play Saturday against McNeese State.

Thompson finished 6 of 8 from the field and hit four 3-pointers. Ishmael Lane shot 5 of 6 for 14 points and Josh Boyd added 12 points and seven assists for Northwestern State, which bounced back from a seven-point loss to Rice and has won three of four.

Northwestern State was in front just 42-36 at halftime and 42-40 early in the second.

But an Iziahiah Sweeney dunk capped a 12-4 spurt for the Demons which put them back up 10. Northwestern State followed this up with a 15-2 stretch, capped by a Boyd layup, for a 69-46 lead which put the Wildcats away.

Raheem Regis had 14 points for Louisiana College.