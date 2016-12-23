String of 3s sends Aztecs past Tulsa in Diamond Head semis (Dec 23, 2016)

HONOLULU (AP) Jeremy Hemsley scored 20 points that included three 3-pointers during a flurry of seven straight Aztec treys that broke the game open and sent San Diego State to an 82-63 victory over Tulsa in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday.

With the score tied and 11 minutes to go, the Aztecs went on a 21-4 run with the seven 3-pointers over a span of 5:13 to lead 73-56.

SDSU (7-4) came in averaging 33 percent from the arc but made 13 of 32 for 41 percent against Tulsa, including a buzzer-beating bank shot by Trey Kell from just inside halfcourt that gave the Aztecs a 41-37 halftime lead.

Hemsley finished with five 3-pointers. Kell, with three treys, scored 19 points, and made five steals. Zylan Cheatham added 15 points.

Junior Etou scored 18 points and Lawson Korita 10 for the Golden Hurricane (6-5), which committed 23 turnovers, 16 on steals, and led to 26 Aztec points.

The Aztecs will play the winner of San Francisco-Illinois State for the championship on Sunday.