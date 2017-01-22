Streaks end as Nottage scores 37 and FIU beats UAB 94-85 (Jan 21, 2017)

MIAMI (AP) Eric Nottage made 11 of 12 from the field and scored 17 of his career-high 37 points in the final 8:01, Donte McGill added 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Florida International beat UAB 94-85 on Saturday night to snap a six-game skid.

Nottage hit 6 of 6 3-pointers, 9 of 9 free throws and had five assists. Elmo Stephen added 14 points, including three 3s, for FIU (5-15, 1-6 Conference USA).

The Panthers led by as many as 13 in the first half before a layup by Dirk Williams gave UAB a two-point lead early in the second. McGill scored seven during a 21-7 run that made it 63-51 when Anthony Boswell hit a 3 with 12:09 to play and FIU led the rest of the way.

Denzell Watts scored 11 in a row for the Blazers to cut their deficit to 66-64 with 8:48 left but Nottage answered with back-to-back 3s as the Panthers pulled away from there.

Watts hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for UAB (12-8, 5-2), which had won five in a row.

FIU shot 65 percent (32 of 49), including 10-of-14 3-pointers, and scored 24 points off 11 UAB turnovers.