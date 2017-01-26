Stephen F. Austin outlasts Central Arkansas comeback bid (Jan 25, 2017)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) TJ Holyfield scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Stephen F. Austin withstood a late comeback bid by Central Arkansas to earn a 78-76 win on Wednesday night.

Holyfield added 12 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (10-10, 5-3 Southland Conference), including eight on the offensive end. Overall Stephen F. Austin was outshot by Central Arkansas 55.8 percent to 42.4 percent, hit two less 3s, and four fewer free throws. But the Lumberjacks won the rebounding battle 43-23, including 23-2 on the offensive end, which led to a plus-23 advantage in field goal attempts.

Isaiah Traylor hit four 3s and added a career-high 18 points for Stephen F. Austin, which is 15-0 all-time against the Bears.

The Lumberjacks led 71-58 with 6:52 to go, but Central Arkansas trimmed it to two with 1:24 remaining. Three straight free throws pushed it back to 78-73, and Stephen F. Austin survived.

Jordan Howard led the Bears with 25 points.