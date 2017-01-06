Steidl, Bell-Haynes lead Vermont to 90-77 win over Maine (Jan 05, 2017)

ORONO, Maine (AP) Kurt Steidl had a season-high 20 points, on 6-of-9 shooting, and three blocked shots, Trae Bell-Haynes made 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 15 points and five assists and Vermont beat Maine 90-77 on Thursday night.

Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and Darren Payen added 12 on 6-of-6 shooting.

Ernie Duncan hit a 3 to break a 68-all tie and then, after his steal, Bell-Haynes made a layup to make it 73-68 with 4:53 to play. Maine pulled within three on three occasions, but would get no closer. A 3-pointer by Wes Myers pulled the Black Bears to 80-77 with 2:24 remaining, but they missed their last five shots and Vermont (11-5, 1-0 America East Conference) closed the game on a 10-0 run.

Myers scored 30, one shy of his career high, for Maine (4-12, 0-1).

Steidl, who has 1,013 career points, became Vermont’s 35th member of the 1,000-point club.

The Catamounts shot 63.2 percent and had 21 assists – both season highs.