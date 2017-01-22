St. Joseph’s puts away rival Penn 78-71 (Jan 21, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Lamarr Kimble scored 23 points and Saint Joseph’s won its first Philadelphia Big 5 series game of the season 78-71 over Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

The Hawks entered 0-2 in Big 5 play with losses to Temple and Villanova. Saint Joseph’s rounds out the series against La Salle on Jan. 28.

Charlie Brown had 19 points and nine rebounds, and James Demery added 15 points for Saint Joseph’s (9-9), which played its 500th game all-time in the Palestra.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well, each finishing below 45 percent, but the Hawks got to the free throw line 43 times and held a 31-9 advantage in free throw points.

Saint Joseph’s led by just four, 66-62, after Penn’s Ryan Betley drilled a 3 with 2:44 left. But Brown and Kimble combined for four free throws to push it back to eight.

Matt Howard led the Quakers (6-9) with 19 points.