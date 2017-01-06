St Francis (Pa) runs over St Francis Brooklyn 81-56 (Jan 05, 2017)

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) Josh Nebo scored 14 points with seven rebound and five blocks and St. Francis (Pa) dominated all aspects of the game in an 81-56 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The win is the second straight for the Red Flash (5-9, 2-1 Northeast Conference) following a season long seven-game losing streak.

Randall Gaskins Jr. finished with 13 points and Isaiah Blackmon added 12 for St. Francis (Pa). The Red Flash shot 56.1 percent while holding the Terriers to just 26.9 percent, won the rebounding battle 45-38, and held a 16-7 edge in team assists.

Rasheem Dunn was the only Terrier (4-12, 2-1) in double figures with 12 points.

St. Francis (Pa) opened the game on a 16-2 run, capped by a Nebo layup. A Deivydas Kuzavas layup gave the Red Flash a 20-point lead, which they extended to 48-16 at halftime.