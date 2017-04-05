St. Bonaventure guard Adams to test NBA draft possibilities

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) St. Bonaventure junior point guard Jaylen Adams has declared for the NBA draft while not ruling out the possibility of returning for his senior season.

Adams retained the right to maintain his college eligibility by not signing an agent. He also holds the option to pull his name from consideration by the May 24 deadline.

Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt says he supports Adams’ decision to ”test the waters.”

Adams averaged 20.6 points last season to rank second in the Atlantic 10 Conference. He also led the A-10 and ranked seventh nationally in averaging 6.5 assists.

