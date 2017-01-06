Southern Utah nips Northern Colorado in last seconds, 78-76 (Jan 05, 2017)

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) Randy Onwuasor knocked down a jumper with two seconds left in the game to lift Southern Utah to a 78-76 Big Sky Conference victory at Northern Colorado Thursday night.

Matthew Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to tie the game at 76-76. Northern Colorado’s D.J. Miles missed two 3-point attempts in the final :29.

The loss is the first in three Big Sky games for the Bears (6-8, 2-1), who knocked off Sacramento State and Portland State over the weekend. Southern Utah (4-11, 2-0) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Northern Arizona in the Thunderbirds’ conference opener.

Onwuasor, a transfer from Texas Tech, hit 13 of 22 shots from the field and finished with 32 points for Southern Utah. It was his fifth game with 30 or more points this season.

Jordan Davis scored 29 points to lead Northern Colorado.