Southern U. cruises to 87-79 win over Grambling State (Jan 07, 2017)

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) Shawn Prudhomme scored 32 points, leading four players in double figures, as Southern University cruised to an 87-79 win over Grambling State on Saturday night.

Prudhomme was 11 of 13 from the field including five 3-pointers for the Jaguars (6-10, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trelun Banks added 16 points and four assists and Emanuel Shepherd and Jared Sam had 12 points apiece. Sam led with 12 rebounds.

Prudhomme scored back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game and Southern led all the way, going up 21-7 on a three-point play by Sam early on its way to a 44-35 advantage at the break.

The Jaguars led throughout the second half. A Banks layup midway gave them their biggest lead, 65-50, with 11:02 to play and they cruised to the win.

Remond Brown scored 24 points for the Tigers (6-10, 1-2).