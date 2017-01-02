Southeastern Louisiana extends home winning streak to 14 (Jan 02, 2017)
HAMMOND, La. (AP) Marlain Veal had 24 points and six assists, and Southeastern Louisiana won its 14th straight home game in a 74-63 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday.
The Lions avenged their last loss at home against UIW on Jan. 16, 2016.
Incarnate Word used a 13-1 run to get within 44-42. Veal ended SE Louisiana’s drought of 4:22 for a four-point lead with 11:10 left and his basket at 2:31 gave the Lions a 65-55 lead.
James Currington had 13 points and nine rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana (9-6, 2-0 Southland). Moses Greenwood added 10 points and eight boards.
The Lions had a 14-point lead at intermission.
Jalin Hart scored 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting for Incarnate Word (5-8, 0-2). Shawn Johnson added 13 points with seven rebounds. The Cardinals were just 3 of 14 from 3-point range and 10 of 20 at the free-throw line.