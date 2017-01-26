South Dakota overcomes poor first half to beat W. Illinois (Jan 25, 2017)

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) Matt Mooney scored 16 points and added six rebounds to help lead South Dakota to a 62-55 win over Western Illinois on Wednesday night.

Mooney, who is the second leading scorer through eight games of Summit League play, finished 5 of 12 from the field. Tyler Hagedorn finished with his first double-double of the season, posting 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Coyotes (13-9, 5-3).

Dalan Ancrum led Western Illinois with 13 points and eight rebounds. Garret Covington also had 13 points for the Leathernecks (6-13, 3-5).

South Dakota finished a rough first half with just six field goals on 29 attempts (20.6 percent), but the Coyotes trailed just 25-22. South Dakota righted the ship in the second, doubling its field goal output (13) and percentage (46.4) to take control of the game.

Hagedorn hit two free throws to give South Dakota the lead, and a Trey Burch-Manning layup extended it to a game high nine.