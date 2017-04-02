South Carolina wins first-ever NCAA women’s basketball national championship

South Carolina won the NCAA women’s basketball national championship with a 67–55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon in Dallas.

A’ja Wilson led the Gamecocks with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Both schools were playing in their first national championship game.

The two teams squared off this season with the Gamecocks winning both previous meetings. South Carolina won 64-61 at home during the regular season and then 59-49 in the SEC Tournament championship.

Mississippi State pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament as they snapped the UConn Huskies’ 111-game winning streak in the Final Four.

The Gamecocks reached the championship game after defeating Stanford 62–53 on Friday night.

