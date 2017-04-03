Dawn Staley says she would go to White House if invited

South Carolina women's head coach Dawn Staley says she would accept an invitation to the White House if offered.

The Gamecocks won the first title in school history after beating Mississippi State 67–55 on Sunday night.

“I've got options now. Yeah, I'm going to the White House,'' Staley told The Associated Press. ''It's what it stands for. It's what national champions do. We'll go to the White House.”

Staley was part of the U.S. Olympic team that went to the White House in 2004 when George W. Bush was president in 2004.

The New England Patriots are scheduled to meet with with President Donald Trump later this month.

Several players from that team including tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Devin McCourty, linebacker Dont'a Hightower and former defensive end Chris Long have said they would not attend.

Bennett has since signed with the Green Bay Packers and Long signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson said she would be excited about the opportunity to go to the White House

''I've never really been to the White House. It should be exciting to go with this group of girls,'' Wilson said. ''We're going to have fun, so I'm excited. Honestly, I'm just going to go and enjoy the moment, just take it all in. This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so why not enjoy it?''

