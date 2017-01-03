South Alabama comes back to beat Troy 76-75 (Jan 02, 2017)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Ken Williams scored 18 points and South Alabama overcame a five-point deficit in the final two minutes to beat Troy 76-75 in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams on Monday night.

A Jordon Varnado layup gave Troy a 75-70 lead with 1:57 left, but South Alabama quickly rallied. Herb McGee hit two free throws and layup on back-to-back possessions to cut it to 75-74. Then Shaq Calhoun followed with two free throws of his own to give the Jaguars (8-6, 1-0) the lead for good with 55 seconds left.

Nick Stover finished with 15 points and Josh Ajayi added 14 for South Alabama, which won despite being outshot 50.9 percent to 42.6 percent and out rebounded 40-27.

Devon Walker and Kevin Baker led Troy (8-7, 1-1) with 14 points apiece. The Trojans turned the ball over 19 times, including four times in the final 1:29.