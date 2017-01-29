South Alabama beats Georgia Southern with late run (Jan 28, 2017)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Nick Stover had 16 points and sparked a late run to help South Alabama pull away from Georgia Southern for a 78-66 win on Saturday night.

Stover’s layup with 5:42 left gave the Jaguars (14-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) the lead for good at 64-62 and started an 18-4 run to close the game. The Eagles (10-11, 3-5) missed their final 13 shots from the field over that stretch.

Ken Williams added 15 points and eight assists, and Nick Davis and Josh Ajayi scored 13 each for South Alabama, which maintained its one-game lead for first place in the conference standings.

Tookie Brown had 23 points to lead Georgia Southern (10-11, 3-5). Mike Hughes scored 11 and Montae Glenn added 10.

The Eagles took control from the midpoint of the first half until the midpoint of the second, including a 10-0 run that built their largest lead at 52-40.