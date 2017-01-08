SMU wins 10th straight, tops South Florida 84-65 (Jan 07, 2017)
DALLAS (AP) Semi Ojeleye scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Jarrey Foster had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and SMU won its 10th straight on Saturday with an 84-65 win over South Florida.
Sterling Brown added a season-high 19 points to go with five rebounds and five assists for the Mustangs (14-3, 4-0 American Athletic), who have won 15 straight at home (11 this season).
South Florida (6-8, 0-3) led 11-10 early in the first half, but the Bulls scored just three points in the next eight minutes, allowing SMU to take a 28-14 lead with 6:55 left.
The Bulls pulled to 46-41 with 16:10 remaining but the Mustangs responded with a 6-0 run and led by as many as 23 in the second half.
Troy Holston led USF with 20 points and six 3-pointers, both career highs.
SMU outrebounded South Florida 39-23. The Mustangs have outrebounded all four conference opponents by at least 16.