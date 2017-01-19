Sims, Palmer lead Chicago State to victory (Jan 18, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Fred Sims Jr. scored 28 points and Trayvon Palmer recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 27 points and 10 rebounds in leading Chicago State to a 77-57 victory over Roosevelt on Wednesday night.

Palmer made six of the Cougars’ 13 steals with Chicago State scoring 25 points off 23 Roosevelt turnovers. The Cougars (6-15) had a 41-33 rebounding edge, including 11 on the offensive boards they converted into 13 second-chance points.

After trailing by eight at halftime, the Lakers got within three with 15 minutes left before Chicago State went on a 21-1 run over the next 9 1/2 minutes with Sims scoring nine points, Palmer seven and Deionte Simmons five. The Lakers committed eight turnovers in that time, four off steals. The Lakers didn’t get closer than 16 points thereafter.

Carson Hughes scored 10 points to lead the NAIA Lakers, playing the game as an exhibition.