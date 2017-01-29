Simonds ties career-best 26, Georgia State wins 5th straight (Jan 28, 2017)

TROY, Ala. (AP) Freshman D’Marcus Simonds tied a season-high with 26 points to help Georgia State win its fifth straight with a 78-72 victory over Troy on Saturday.

Simonds, averaging 11 points per game, has scored 24, 14, 25 and 26 in his past four games.

The Panthers went on a 7-0 run in the second half to push their lead to 10 at 67-57 with 3:50 left. But Wesley Person nailed an open 3-pointer in transition with 47.3 seconds left to get Troy within 74-70. Georgia State answered with two free throws by Jeremy Hollowell for a six-point lead.

Person made the margin four points again with 17 seconds to go until Isaiah Williams sealed it at the stripe.

Hollowell had 14 points and eight rebounds for Georgia State (13-7, 6-2 Sun Belt).

Person hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Troy (11-11, 3-5).

The Trojans made their final field goal of the first half at the 5:57 mark and were outscored 15-3 to close the half. Georgia State led 36-22 at the break as Simonds made 8 of 10 shots for 16 points.