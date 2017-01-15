Siena wins 1st road game of season, 63-54 over Fairfield (Jan 15, 2017)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) Brett Bisping scored 16 points and Siena won its first road game of the season with a 63-54 victory over Fairfield on Sunday.

Siena held Fairfield, which came in averaging 78 points, to its lowest scoring total of the season.

Marquis Wright and Lavon Long each scored 11 points for Siena (7-11, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

After a Siena turnover, Tyler Nelson missed a transition 3-pointer but Amadou Sidibe put it back with 43.3 seconds left to pull Fairfield to 60-54. Wright hit 1 of 2 free throws for a seven-point lead, Nelson was off on another 3-pointer and Javion Ogunyemi made two at the stripe to cap it.

Siena led at halftime, 35-27, on the road for just the second time this season.

Jerry Johnson Jr. scored 14 points and Nelson added 13 for Fairfield (8-7, 3-3). Sidibe had 10 points and 14 rebounds.