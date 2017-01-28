Sibley’s second half helps Furman over UNC Greensboro 73-67 (Jan 28, 2017)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Devin Sibley scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half, Kris Acox tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Furman outlasted UNC Greensboro 73-67 on Saturday.
Sibley was 8 of 8 from the field after the break and 9 of 11 overall for Furman (14-8, 7-2), which remained in a share of first place in the Southern Conference with the win.
Furman led 35-33 at halftime, and neither team led by more than six until Sibley scored five points in a 7-0 run to give the Paladins a 67-59 lead with 4:06 remaining. UNCG answered with six straight points to cut the deficit to 67-55, but Furman finished 6 for 6 from the line in the final 1:35 to seal it.
R.J. White led the Spartans (16-7, 7-3) with 25 points and seven rebounds, and Diante Baldwin scored 14 points.