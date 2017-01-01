SF Austin pulls away late to beat Houston Baptist 61-51 (Dec 31, 2016)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) Isaiah Traylor and TJ Holyfield combined for 26 points as Stephen F. Austin pulled away late to beat Houston Baptist 61-51 on Saturday to open defense of its Southland Conference title.

Stephen F. Austin (6-7, 1-0) has won four straight conference titles, winning 26 consecutive conference games.

Houston Baptist was coming off 79-65 upset win over Sam Houston State, the team picked to win the title this year, and looked to make it two consecutive wins, but fell short.

Holyfield finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds and three steals. Traylor added 12 points and Kevon Harris chipped in 10.

The score was tied at 26 at the break with both teams hitting just 29 percent from the floor.

SFA’s Ty Charles had a layup to start the second half and the Lumberjacks never trailed again.

Reveal Chukwujekwu led HBU (5-7, 1-1) with 19 points and 14 boards.