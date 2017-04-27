Seton Hall’s Delgado wins Haggerty Award

NEW YORK (AP) Seton Hall center Angel Delgado, who led the nation in rebounding and was second in double-doubles, on Wednesday night won the Haggerty Award, given to the top Division I player in the New York metropolitan area.

The award is presented annually by the Met Basketball Writers Association.

It was the second consecutive year a player from Seton Hall won the award, following Isaiah Whitehead in 2016. He is the 12th Seton Hall player to win the award which was presented for the 84th time.

A 6-foot-10 junior from the Dominican Republic, Delgado was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is annually given to the top center in Division I.

Delgado had 503 points and 431 rebounds for the Pirates (21-12). He was the leading rebounder in Division I with 13.1 per game and was second in the nation in double-doubles with 27.

In Big East play, Delgado set a conference games-only record of 253 rebounds and a 14.1 average. He grabbed 188 more rebounds than anyone else in the league.

The All-Met Player of the Year award is named in memory of Lt. Frank J. Haggerty, a former co-captain who played for St. John’s in 1939-40 and was the first student from the school killed in World War II.